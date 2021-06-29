CANYONVILLE — A Canyonville man is in the Douglas County Jail after an hours-long standoff at the Stagecoach Apartments in Canyonville on Monday evening.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a reported assault at the apartments around noon, where a woman claimed 27-year-old Robert William Cody Brown had attacked her, at one point holding her at gunpoint in front of her children.
Brown refused to leave the apartment after the assault, according to a report from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Douglas County Emergency Communications activated its "reverse 911" system to get nearby residents clear from the ensuing standoff.
The sheriff's office's Crisis Negotiations Team attempted to speak with Brown for several hours without success. The county's Tactical Response Team was also dispatched.
Negotiators ultimately made contact with Brown, who surrendered without incident shortly after 6 p.m.
Brown was lodged on charges of strangulation, harassment, reckless driving, two counts of reckless endangerment, menacing, fourth-degree assault, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and point a firearm at another person.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Cow Creek Tribal Police.
