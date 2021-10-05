A 74-year-old Canyonville man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 5 south of Roseburg Monday morning.

At approximately 9:46 a.m., Oregon State Police were called to the crash near milepost 122 on I-5 southbound. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Ford F-150 operated by Thomas Kelly left the roadway and rolled several times down an embankment. Kelly sustained fatal injuries.

It was unknown what caused the pickup to leave the roadway.

The state police were assisted by the Oregon Department of Transportation.

