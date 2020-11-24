A Canyonville man was sentenced to more than four years in prison Friday as a result of a high-speed pursuit and standoff with law enforcement in Winston in September.
David Allen Naylor Jr., 54, received his sentence from Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Frances E. Burge on charges of coercion, fleeing or attempting to elude and reckless driving.
As a result of the judgment, charges of first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, recklessly endangering another person, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct were dismissed.
The charges stemmed from what started as a routine traffic stop by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Canyonville on Saturday, Sept. 12. The deputy noticed a white Mercedes station wagon traveling in the opposite direction with a brake light out.
When the deputy turned around to attempt to stop the car, he ran the license plate on the Mercedes, which belonged to another vehicle. A high-speed chase ensued, leading north through Canyonville into a crowded Seven Feathers Casino & Resort parking lot, then onto Interstate 5 northbound and into Tri City.
Deputies attempted to stop Naylor Jr. with spike strips, but he was able to evade those and get back onto I-5 northbound at the Weaver Road on-ramp. Naylor Jr. partially hit a spike strip at milepost 117, according to a court document, and exited at Old Highway 99, leading the pursuit into Winston.
After veering through multiple neighborhoods, Naylor Jr. stopped at an apartment complex and entered one of the apartments, which belonged to his son-in-law.
Naylor Jr. entering the apartment led to a six-hour standoff with law enforcement. He refused to let his son-in-law leave the apartment.
Naylor Jr. eventually allowed his hostage to leave, and approximately 45 minutes later surrendered himself.
Naylor Jr. told authorities he was simply trying to visit his father at CHI Mercy Medical Center. Arresting officers took Naylor Jr. to the hospital to visit his father before he was lodged in the Douglas County Jail.
Naylor Jr. received a 50-month sentence on the coercion charge stemming from the standoff. An additional 30 days were added for the attempting to elude charge.
