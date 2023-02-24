Canyonville and Riddle organizations have joined the Oregon Main Street Network, which is part of the Oregon Heritage inn Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
A release from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said the Canyonville Main Street Association and Riddle Downtown Development along with organizations in Sherwood and Gresham have been accepted at the Affiliated Main Street level of the Oregon Main Street Network.
Communities participating at this level have a high degree of commitment to using the nationally recognized place-based Main Street Approach methodology to create lasting impact in enhancing their historic downtowns.
The release said affiliated Main Street level communities must have a cohesive core of historic or older commercial and mixed-use buildings that represent the community’s architectural heritage and may include compatible in-fill. They must also have a sufficient mass of businesses, buildings and density to be effective, as well as be a compact and pedestrian-oriented district.
The primary emphasis of the Affiliated Main Street Level is to provide technical assistance to program’s in their formative years.
Canyonville Main Street Association was already participating at the Connected Communities level and Riddle Downtown Development was a previous member but had been inactive for a number of years.
Currently there are 100 communities in Oregon participating in one of the four levels of the Oregon Main Street Network. It is part of Oregon Heritage in the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
