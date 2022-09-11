Reflecting on a lifetime of service and expression, Patsy Fretwell, a 91-year-old retired nurse and former Douglas County lieutenant deputy, sees this chapter of her life as a time to travel and visit art fairs from here to the Southwestern desert and beyond.
After serving for 3+ years as part of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and 15 years participating in the annual Umpqua Art Festival in Roseburg with her beautiful oil paintings of captured memories from her life, Fretwell thought it was time to hang the brushes and easels next to her badge and scrubs. Then, something changed.
“It had been a hard year with the pandemic and I had been sick a number of times,” Fretwell said. “So I was considering retiring, but I have been feeling a lot better and my husband has been looking into art fairs for us to visit.”
“We have been home right now until she gets the bug to start up again,” said James Hogue, Fretwell’s husband and organizer of trips to art festivals around the country.
Fretwell’s journey into art came in the middle of her life after she had moved her six children to Roseburg in 1974.
“I lived in Douglas County, Nevada, before I moved to Douglas County, Oregon, if you can believe that,” said Fretwell.
When Fretwell first arrived in Oregon, she tried to work at Mercy Medical Center as a nurse, but her license was expired. As it turned out, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was able to offer her better pay, she said, despite being well-versed in psychiatric medicine.
Upon retiring from both nursing and working with county law enforcement more than 20 years ago, Fretwell inquired to her two sisters about the painting they were doing. And after taking local classes around Roseburg and using instruction materials from many well-known artists, Fretwell began with a painting of Mount St. Helens.
“The people at the Art Mill gave me a lot of encouragement,” said Fretwell.
Years later, Fretwell has developed her own processes for painting and even created oil paint additives.
“I have figured out my own mixture I add to the oil paint that dries it overnight,” Fretwell said, “it usually takes weeks to dry, this lets me go on to the next layer of my painting more quickly.”
Fretwell has pieces in private collections in Japan, Alaska and England.
“I was afraid at first and wanted to control my art,” she said. “I wasn’t sure if I was strong enough for criticism, but I never heard any, nothing but praise.”
Fretwell paints from memory and has the ability to incorporate her imagination in some of her work.
“I have a picture of the Three Sisters and the mountains are a perfect representation, but the foreground I made up,” she said. “I have people tell me, ‘I know that spot.’”
As Fretwell and her husband begin to prepare for another season of traveling to art fairs, Hogue quipped, “We might get a late start, most of the fairs now are on the East Coast.”
Fretwell added, “It’s really fun because not only do you go for the art, but you can do some sightseeing and traveling and I am selling enough work to pay for the entire trip — every bit of it.”
Fretwell has a motorhome adorned with small-scale stickers of her paintings. She is happy to share the story of each painting if one has the time to stop and listen. She and her husband use the motorhome to travel from art fair to art fair where they take Fretwell’s art on the road, both figuratively and literally.
“This is one of my favorites,” Fretwell said, while motioning to a large painting on the rear passenger side of the motorhome. “My daughter asked me to paint her something after I have not been painting for about a year. She wanted Mount Denali, wolves, water and snow. When I was finished, she told me it was perfect and exactly what she was hoping for.”
Being able to paint other people’s memories by taking the time to listen to someone tell their story, look at their photos, dive deep into personal history and the feelings of a moment and put someone else’s memories on canvas for them is a skill Fretwell has mastered over years of dedication to her craft.
Fretwell will be at the Umpqua Art festival in 2023 as well as visiting art fairs across the western states with her husband for the foreseeable future.
