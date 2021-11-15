A two-vehicle accident involving a deer resulted in a missing python Sunday afternoon.
The crash was reported shortly after 4 p.m. near the summit of Roberts Mountain in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, according to Oregon State Police.
The first driver, Faith Lookabaugh, 31, of Myrtle Creek, reportedly hit a deer while traveling northbound. Lookabaugh reportedly attempted to switch lanes and collided with the front end of another vehicle operated by Norma Woodcock, 22, of Myrtle Creek, who ultimately crashed onto the shoulder of the freeway.
While troopers investigated the crash, it was learned that Lookabaugh's passenger, a yellow-spotted Ball Python had gone missing and was believed to be somewhere inside the vehicle but could not be located.
Woodcock was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with minor injuries, and Lookabaugh's vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
