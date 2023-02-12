IMG404000_Original_3264x2448.jpg

The Pyramid of the Sun, a large pyramid in the ancient city of Teotihuacán, Mexico, was built about 100 CE. It is one of the largest structures of its type in the Western Hemisphere, rising 216 feet above ground level and measures approximately 720-by-760 feet at its base.

 Courtesy of Travel Leaders Fly Away Travel

With sunny weather and a wide variety of outdoor activities, a trip to Mexico or the Caribbean can be a great option for a family vacation.

For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders Network at travelleaders.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.