Defense attorneys for a man accused of causing the death of three people have filed a motion to delay the trial.
Uriah Carleton, of Roseburg, is alleged to have been driving under the influence of intoxicants on Aug. 16, 2022, when crashed near Riddle, resulting in the death of three people. A motion was filed June 23 to delay the trial — currently set for July 25 — for another four to 12 weeks.
The trial, which is expected to take two weeks, was originally set for Jan. 10 of this year, but was postponed by the defense due to the short amount of time they had been working on the case.
In a motion filed in court June 23, defense attorney Brook Reinhard said the state took an exigent — an emergency search which can take place to prevent the destruction of evidence and does not require a warrant — blood draw from Carleton between 1:50 and 3 a.m., approximately 2 to 4 hours after the crash, and another via a warrant after 5 a.m., more than six hours after the crash.
Another blood draw was conducted by the hospital, Reinhard said in the motion, before the exigent draw was conducted by the state. Reinhard said that blood draw on Carleton resulted in a BAC result of .084, above the legal limit of .08.
In a probable cause affidavit written following the incident, however, a sheriff's deputy wrote that the hospital's blood draw indicated a BAC of 0.125.
It's unclear which was the correct number determined by the hospital, or if the medical draw can be admitted by the state into evidence.
Reinhard said the exigent blood draw was pooled from seven separate draws to fill two vials of blood. Reinhard said he was searching for experts to help understand the forensic validity of pooled blood samples, one of the reasons he listed for an additional trial delay.
In the written motion, Reinhard said prosecutor Allison Eichmann objected to the additional postponement.
A hearing on the motion is scheduled for July 13. A settlement conference is scheduled for July 10. If the motion is not granted, a trial readiness hearing on July 17 will be Carleton's next court date.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
