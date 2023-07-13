Friends and family sign a guest book and take in a table of floral arrangements and remembrances for Janeva Hodgson, Caleb Hodgson and Kiya Speckman during a celebration of life held in their memory in Myrtle Creek in September 2022.
Janeva Hodgson, Caleb Hodgson and Kiya Speckman were killed in a single vehicle car crash on Aug. 16, 2022, near Riddle. Now, families and friends of the victims will have to wait three more months for the trial of the vehicle’s driver, Uriah James Carleton, to begin.
Carleton was charged with three counts of second-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence of intoxicants after police said he was found in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
In a probable cause affidavit, a sheriff’s deputy said a blood draw conducted at a hospital indicated a blood alcohol level of 0.125, over the legal limit of 0.08. The affidavit also said witnesses at a party said Carleton was too impaired to be driving.
In court Thursday, Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Steve Hoddle granted a motion from defense attorney Brook Reinhard to delay the trial, which is now set for Oct. 10 — nearly 14 months after the car crash originally occurred.
Reinhard said the delay would allow attorneys to bring expert witnesses — specifically experts related to accident reconstruction and blood forensics — to the trial.
“We would be in a better position if we had an expert to talk about this,” Reinhard said.
Hoddle granted the motion because he was concerned about the possibility of post-conviction relief — a defendant introducing more evidence following a judgement in a case — if the defense’s motion was not granted.
"Why push it out again?" said Kittie Rogers, the mother of Kiya Speckman, after the hearing. "It doesn't seem fair. We just want closure."
Deputy District Attorney Allison Eichmann opposed the delay and said it could affect the ability of witnesses to recall details about the event.
“We’re coming up on the one year anniversary of the deaths of three children,” Eichmann said. “The state’s concerned the delay will affect the witnesses involved, but ultimately, the family wants justice.”
A hearing for a settlement agreement was originally scheduled for earlier this week, but was also delayed due to the same reasons the defense mentioned earlier. Douglas County District Attorney Rick Wesenberg previously stated a settlement in this case will not happen.
The trial was originally set for Jan. 10 of this year, but was delayed to July 25. Now, families and friends of the victims — who cried and hugged outside of the courtroom on Thursday following the ruling — will have to wait even longer for a trial.
"I just want justice," Rogers said. "I know there's no amount of justice that will bring them back, but they deserve for the truth to be known."
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
