After 16 years as a safe haven for homeless and at-risk youth, continued financial difficulties have forced Casa de Belen to turn its latest temporary closure into something permanent.
The shelter has struggled financially for the past few years, so much so that the shelter temporally closed in 2019 and again in June. On Monday, the board announced efforts to resolve ongoing financial hardships were unsuccessful and the shelter would be close for good.
“For the past year-and-a-half, the board has spent countless meetings trying to come up with a sustainable business plan,” said Casa de Belen Board Chair Shelley Briggs Loosley. “Regrettably, we have been unable to find a clear path to financial sustainability because of changes in state funding.”
In an interview earlier this year, Executive Director Kivonna Coccia said the shelter needs a minimum of $405,000 a year to operate. Grants and donations have assisted with these costs, but such aid has been dwindling over the years.
“We’ve had several generous donations over the years and a couple of foundations that have given us nice checks, but we need more,” Coccia said.
According to a press release, the board has decided to sell the building, 1199 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Currently, the upper levels are leased by Umpqua Community College and used to house 14 female wrestling athletes. The lower level is leased by the Casa Bike Shop, which still has six months remaining on its lease.
"When it is potentially sold, I've asked for a six-month heads up if we have to leave," said Jaco Coetzee, head of the Casa Bike Shop. "We are hoping whoever moves in only needs upstairs and that they like us, otherwise when the time comes we are trusting that God's going to provide the right place and we are going to be able to afford it."
The bike shop offers business and life experience to area youth. When Casa de Belen went on hiatus in June, the shop began offering showers and laundry facilities to homeless youth. Those services are still available.
Since opening in 2004, Casa de Belen has served more than 1,300 youth and family members, providing an environment for youth to stabilize, reach educational goals, resolve conflict and learn self-management skills.
The release also said the board will not dissolve. Instead, it will focus on finding other ways to continue helping homeless and at-risk youth.
(1) comment
Maybe what they need to be doing is give that building and whatever assets they still have to our local public Housing Authority of Douglas County. This way it could be used for the purpose it was actually created, to address homelessness in Douglas County.
It can legally be done. I morally probably should be.
