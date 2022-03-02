For the fourth consecutive week, positive and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 have continued to see significant drops as the surge of the omicron variant of the coronavirus appears to be dying down.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team posted Tuesday that there have been 148 cases over the past week, down from 257 during the previous reporting week.
Those lower numbers mirror the decline of cases statewide, which has prompted the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to bump up the end of indoor mask mandates from March 19 to March 12. Brown made the announcement Monday, the two-year anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Oregon.
The team did announce that four additional deaths had been reported as a result of COVID-19, raising the county’s death toll due to the coronavirus to 368.
As of Tuesday, 15 Douglas County residents were receiving hospital care due to COVID-19. Of those, 12 were reportedly not fully vaccinated.
While Douglas Public Health Network continues to operate its drive-thru vaccination clinic at the intersection of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard and Northeast Fowler Street, a similar drive-thru clinic in Reedsport ceased operation Saturday.
In response to that clinic’s closure, the Lower Umpqua Hospital District announced that it will continue to operate its COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at 541-271-2175 and will resume its weekly vaccination clinic on Friday’s from noon-2 p.m.
The Roseburg drive-thru clinic remains open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents seeking vaccination information can call the Douglas County COVID-19 Hotline at 541-464-6550.
(1) comment
Exactly ZERO of Douglas County's last 30 Covid deaths were fully vaccinated and boosted.
Of the last 39 Covid deaths reported in Douglas County, only ONE was fully vaccinated and boosted.
