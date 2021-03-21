Casey and Grace showed people around their new play area, during the virtual grand opening of the cat lounge at Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center.
Casey and Grace are two of the adoptable cats who are using the space. Grace lounged in a fluffy bed while Casey climbed on the different shelves.
The cat lounge has two cat lounges, separated by plexiglass, with room for up to six cats in each area.
“We don’t want to have so many cats that they start to stress each other out,” said Feline Care Manager Brooke Winterholer. “By having two rooms, we can have six cats over here, five cats over there maximum. We want to keep the numbers kind of low. If we were to combine it all, there would be more stress because they would be interacting with more cats.”
Winterholer was the one who thought of the idea to create the cat lounge, according to executive director Megan Gram.
“Brooke is the brains behind this entire change,” Gram said. “She’s been the one who thought of this idea. She’s made it happen. Along with our donors who donated to this project, we’re super thankful.”
The hope is to connect an outdoor space, or catio, to the lounge, so cats can go outside for play as well.
Winterholer said having a cat lounge is a great way for not only potential adopters to get to know the cats, but also for social interaction between the cats.
“We have great condos for our kitties that get along really well. But they can’t really get out their energy,” Winterholer said. “They need mental stimulation, physical stimulation, a bigger environment for people to actually go and spend time with them and see how they act in a more normal setting. This is really great for our really friendly cats. They get to mingle with each other, and the public gets to spend more time with them so they’re more confident in the personality of the cat that they’re going to adopt.”
To interact with the adoptable cats, people will need to make an appointment with Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center as the center is open to a limited number of people due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The organization also continues to take donations to improve its facilities and take care of the animals.
(1) comment
Gorgeous calico!
She should find a good home easily.
