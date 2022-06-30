The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that eight Oregon counties, including Douglas County, return to the requirement of face coverings in most public indoor locations.
While the Oregon Health Authority has continued to require face coverings in medical and other care facilities, the CDC made the recommendation for eight southern Oregon counties, where there has been a recent spike in COVID-19 cases over the past month.
Douglas, Lane, Coos, Jackson, Klamath and Lake counties are all considered to have a “high” transmission rate of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. While the omicron variant is more easily spread than prior variants of the coronavirus, health experts say its symptoms are generally less severe than others have been.
During the reporting week which ended Wednesday, Douglas County reported 262 new COVID-19 cases and one death, raising the county’s death toll to 408 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. There have been more than 21,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Douglas County since January 2020.
The CDC recommendation is just that, a recommendation. Individual businesses are still allowed to enforce their own masking guidelines. Masks continue to be required throughout Oregon at pharmacies, doctor and dentist offices, health clinics and urgent care facilities, dialysis or infusion centers and at long-term care facilities.
