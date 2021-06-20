Two weeks from today, residents all over Douglas County will gather to celebrate America’s independence, complete with the rockets red glare and bombs bursting in air.
After having most public celebrations canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that revelry can be expected to increase greatly this coming July 4. But, with the Douglas Forest Protective Association raising the area’s fire danger to “moderate,” it will put an increased importance on safety for private Independence Day celebrations.
Oregon law prohibits the use, possession, or sale of fireworks that fly, explode, or travel more than 12 inches in the air, or 6 feet on the ground. Those who set off illegal fireworks, including Roman candles, bottle rockets and firecrackers, could face a fine of $1,000 for each violation.
“We still seem to have an over-abundance of mortars that still show up somehow,” said Rob Bullock, fire chief for Douglas County Fire District No. 2.
Over the coming weeks, stands and area stores selling legal fireworks will be offering their spark-shooting wares, and it is important for those wanting to put on a good show for the kids — or the neighborhood — to take the necessary precautions before holding their lighter to the fuse.
“First of all, you have to have water available,” Bullock said. “Don’t just pile a bunch of used fireworks into a bucket or trash can. They’re still hot.”
Instead, have a bucket full of water to soak the expired fireworks before disposal. In fact, it is wise to let them soak overnight to be sure that there is no risk of a heat ignition when they are in the trash.
Also, homeowners should take precautions even if they are not planning to set off fireworks on the 4th of July. Watering lawns and rooftops are a good start to help keep your home safe from wayward sparks, but don’t forget the gutters.
“Even this time of year, people forget about the gutters because it’s not raining,” Bullock said. “Unfortunately, that’s where a lot of fireworks fires can start. It starts in the gutter, gets under the shingles, and that can be a real problem.”
Check the defensible space around your home. Wildfire fuels are already one month ahead of schedule as to their dryness. One week of rain in early June, which yielded 1.45 inches in total, wasn’t nearly enough to saturate the soil.
Finally, exercise proper safety measures when using fireworks, even the ones considered legal in the state of Oregon.
From 2015-2019, the office of the Oregon State Fire Marshal reported that fireworks-related fires were responsible for an estimated $4.9 million in property damage, 1,173 fires cause exclusively by fireworks, 36 injuries and one death.
