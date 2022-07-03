WINSTON — A bright but overcast morning could not dampen the smiling faces of people nor the happy chatter of children awaiting tossed candy at Saturday’s Winston Area Independence Day Festival parade.
The lights flashed and sirens sounded off as the Winston Police Department led the celebratory parade procession. Various fire trucks followed from Tenmile and Camas Valley.
Scouts and Cub Scouts, princesses in Corvettes and commissioners in Jeeps all waved as they passed.
Little children cheered for dogs and cheerleaders and rushed out to collect candy as it was thrown with gusto from float riders and classic car passengers.
Rat rods and hot rods with horse-drawn carriages and dune buggies all gleamed like the eyes that watched them past, each proudly flying the red white, and blue of Old Glory.
With a flurry of flashes and sirens, police cars brought up the rear and concluded the parade for the ages and all ages.
As the multitude of parade-goers flooded the festival and concert area of River Bend Park, the atmosphere was welcoming and exciting.
Tim Moyer, a local knife maker, smiled and spoke with each person as they stopped by.
“I was tired of bad quality and figured the only way to get a good one was to make my own,” Moyer said of knife-making craft.
Moyer forges his own blades and has been crafting cutlery for five years.
“I always liked knives and I found I just have a passion,” Moyer said.
As Velvet Whiskey performed Mustang Sally at a sound check, parade participant Leroy Buell and his mother Danielle waited for the show.
“This is our first year as a participant in the Winston parade,” said Danielle Buell. “It really is nice, not too hot, nice and coool — at least for now.”
With food booths and clothing boutiques, jewelry makers and face painters, the festival offered the public a chance to enjoy the day in the company of festival fellow fun-seekers.
“This is my first year doing a fair,” said Reta Jones, local crafter. “I used to do farmer’s markets, but recently retired and am making more crafts.”
With stone and wire art and jewelry on display, Jones proudly showed off her wares to interested and curious people as they passed by, strolling through the green grass of the park at the annual Independence Day celebration.
Onikka Savage welcomed the community and presented trophies for the parade before exclaiming, “Woo, is everybody having a good time?”
For the event goers who appeared more than ready to celebrate after spending more than two years in COVID-19 lockdown, their applause assured her that the answer was a resounding yes.
