There has been a change of leadership at the Roseburg Fire Department as Fire Marshal Monte Bryan assumed the role of fire chief effective last Thursday.
Bryan replaces retiring chief Gary Garrisi, who stepped away from a 33-year career as a firefighter on March 31.
Garrisi began his firefighting career as a member of the Arcata, California, volunteer fire department in 1987. After serving 26 years with the Yuba City, California, fire department, he retired as that department’s battalion chief before becoming the assistant fire chief for the City of Roseburg. Garrisi was promoted to fire chief in 2019.
Bryan began working as a Roseburg police officer in 1995, before moving to the fire department in 2007, when he accepted a position as a deputy fire marshal.
Bryan’s first official duty as fire chief was watching 55 fire department applicants go through agility training during two days of drills last week at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The man who grew up in the small town of Halfway, Oregon, is now juggling multiple duties with the fire department, as he will remain as fire marshal until a suitable replacement is found.
“The first primary goal is to fill the (open) fire marshal position,” said Bryan, who replaced the retiring Tony DiMare as Roseburg’s fire marshal in 2015. “Until we can do that, I’ll be doing both jobs.”
In addition to his fire marshal duties, Bryan has also served as a part-time instructor at Umpqua Community College in fire prevention and fire investigations, as well as serving as the fire department’s public information officer.
Bryan said his immediate goals are focused on emergency preparedness for the city and multi-agency training.
“When our COVID-19 restrictions start to lift, I really want to focus on training with other agencies, other departments,” Bryan said. “I want to work on emergency preparedness for the city, to prepare the city for major disasters.”
