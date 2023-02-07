Ada Duncan accepted a posthumous award for her husband, Bill Duncan, at Saturday’s Chapel of the Four Chaplains service honoring the memory of those who exemplify the ideas of going above and beyond the line of service.
“I have one word to describe Duncan,” said host Jim Barnett. “He was an encourager. Duncan symbolizes, in a real sense, a proud Marine Corps veteran. He even had a wing of the VA hospital named after him.”
Bill Duncan was a well-known veteran supporter, longtime contributor to The News-Review and author. He was one of eight local recipients inducted into the organization’s Legion of Honor.
The awards were given at a service held at Westside Christian Church in Roseburg, during the 11th annual celebration and remembrance of the USAT Dorchester, a U.S. Army transport ship that was torpedoed by a U-boat on a cold and dark night in the North Atlantic in January 1943.
During the mayhem, four Army chaplains joined arms and sang hymns after giving their lifejackets to frightened soldiers and offered terrified men moments of comfort as the ship sank beneath the waves over the next 20 minutes.
More than 600 men died that day, and of the 230 survivors, the image of the four chaplains arm-in-arm singing as the Dorchester sank stands as the most heroic thing they ever saw.
“It was the finest thing I have seen or ever will see this side of heaven,” survivor John Ladd said during a video presentation shown prior to the event.
The original Chaplains were from different denominations — two Protestant, one Catholic and one Jewish. On Saturday, Pastor Rick McMichael and Chaplain Patrice Robichaux represented the Protestant Chaplains, Friar Jose Campos represented the Catholic church and Rabbi Russel McAlmond represented the Jewish faith.
Those who received recognition locally had to be vetted and approved by the national organization.
“Award recipients must have documented acts of selfless service,” Barnett said. “Winners must go the extra mile and go far beyond their responsibilities. If you go to work and do your job, even if you do a great job, that is not enough to receive one of the Chapel of the Four Chaplains awards.”
All award recipients have their applications sent to Navy Yard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to be vetted by the board of the Chapel of the Four Chaplains, where they make their determinations.
McMichael, Dan Loomis, Gwen Best, Terry Bagley, Elias Minaise, Elizabeth Minaise and Shelley Johnson were among the recipients of this year’s awards. Tamara Howell and Kellie Trenkle received letters of appreciation.
McMichael received the third highest award honor the Chapel of the Four Chaplains bestow, when he received the humanitarian medal. His wife placed the medal around his neck and sealed it with a kiss that made him blush.
“This has been a great event,” said Jim Little, retired U.S. Navy and master of ceremonies for the event. “I think, quite honestly, we have the best service this side of the Mississippi.”
County commissioners and members of the local Navy Sea Cadets program shook hands with local veterans and community members.
Prior to the event, the Douglas County Commissioners presented their first proclamation of 2023 honoring the Chapel of the Four Chaplains.
“As Commissioners, we get to deal with a lot of different segments of our population for a lot of different reasons,” Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said. “Without a doubt, this is our favorite day. You all are the people that made this country what it is as veterans, and as people who continue to serve in their communities and our country. We are grateful and appreciate you.”
As Little closed out the ceremony he asked those in attendance to think to themselves, “Would you give up your life jacket to save the life of another?”
