Officer Josh Chavez has served with Roseburg Police Department since 2013 and has worked as a patrol officer, training officer, motor officer and, currently, as a homeless liaison officer. He was recently named the 2021 Roseburg Optimist Club Officer of the Year for his commitment, professionalism and outstanding service
Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein, right, recognizes Officer Josh Chavez with the department’s “Officer of the Quarter” award for the first quarter of 2022.
Courtesy photo
Roseburg Optimist Club President Peter Sudduth, left, presents Roseburg Police Department Officer Josh Chavez with its Officer of the Year award for 2022.
Courtesy photo
A Roseburg police officer was recently named the 2021 Roseburg Optimist Club Officer of the Year for his commitment, professionalism and outstanding service. Motor Officer and Homeless Liaison Josh Chavez was honored with the award at a barbecue lunch on Friday, May 27.
At the same time, Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein recognized Officer Chavez with the department’s “Officer of the Quarter” award for the first quarter of 2022.
“Every year, there are many officers who stand out for their outstanding performance — making it very difficult to select a single officer for recognition,” Klopfenstein said. “With that said, one really stood out this year among our outstanding police officers and employees in the Roseburg Police Department.”
Officer Chavez has served with Roseburg Police since 2013 and has worked as a patrol officer, training officer, motor officer and, currently, as a homeless liaison officer. As a motor officer, Officer Chavez rides a motorcycle and provides traffic patrol and accident response.
“Josh is extremely deserving of this award. He shows up to work with a positive, ‘can-do’ attitude and is always the first to offer assistance when you need it,” Klopfenstein said. “He is calm under pressure and demonstrates the utmost professionalism to the public we serve.”
Roseburg Optimist Club President Peter Sudduth and other members of the club presented Officer Chavez with the award.
