Old Soul Pizza employee David Arbizu cuts up a macaroni and cheese pizza that was offered at the Roseburg eatery during the month of May for the annual 'Cheese and Thank You' fundraiser for Feeding Umpqua.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review/File photo
A portion of the purchase price of the macaroni and cheese pizza offered at Old Soul Pizza during the month of May benefitted the annual 'Cheese and Thank You' fundraiser for Feeding Umpqua.
After much crunching and stretching, the results are in for the annual 'Cheese and Thank You,' an event hosted by Feeding Umpqua to bring awareness to the food insecurity issues locally and to fundraise for the organization.
During the month of May, grilled-cheese lovers were treated to rare and unique cuisine at several local participating eaters. Through the purchase of 611 total specialty participating sandwiches, $1,244 was raised for Feeding Umpqua.
“Every dollar is converted to pounds of food,” said Lupe Saucedo, the partnership coordinator for Feeding Umpqua, said. "Every dollar is three meals through our conversion process.”
These meals are then disturbed throughout Douglas County. Distribution is determined by the number of clients being served per pantry and food and meals are adjusted accordingly.
“We have 17 pantries across Douglas County including four kitchens,” Saucedo said. “We also supplement for many local services including the Phoenix School and the UCC closet pantry.”
Feeding Umpqua will be able to provide the people of Douglas County with more than 4,000 meals due to the success of this event.
In July and August, Feeding Umpqua will be hosting its Pouring Generosity event at local participating wineries. Wineries around Douglas County will have tasing fees or donations based on bottle or case sales that will all go to Feeding Umpqua and to those people facing food scarcity or food insecurity.
For more information on Pouring Generosity, look for upcoming posts on the Feeding Umpqua Facebook page starting June 27.
