Dozens of children gathered at the Roseburg Public Library Wednesday afternoon to take part in one of multiple free activities provided by the library at no cost to visitors this week.
Wednesday was the second of three days offering the events, giving kids the opportunity to use Ozobots, a small robot that follows a line drawn with markers on paper. The robots even follow instructions, like slowing down, speeding up or turning around, based on the color of marker the children choose to use.
Aurora Ropp, the youth services librarian at the Roseburg Public Library, said that this week was the first time the library had put on multiple free events for children during their winter breaks.
“The library is so much more than a book repository,” Ropp said. “We are definitely a place to encourage learning, so we love doing fun events like this to show kids that you can do more than just check out a book here. I think hands on learning is more fun and helps draw kids in.”
Parents and kids were appreciative of the event, helping keep kids engaged during the winter weather and the break from school.
“It’s really nice,” said Stacy Seely, who lives in Roseburg and attended with her two children, Silas and Jameson Steely. “Especially for Jameson since he’s older. He really likes all this stuff he does at school, so he’s pretty excited about it.”
Jameson Steely, 7, loved playing with the Ozobots, and said he’s worked with robotics before, building a wooden dinosaur robot with the help of his dad.
“My dad just had to get me started, but then I finished it all up,” Jameson said.
“We love the library,” said Becky Delia, who attended with her 4-year-old granddaughter, Jada Delia. “We come here often. It’s so nice to have an activity where she can be around other children.”
The event even saw international visitors, as Jenna, who declined to give their last name, flew in from Ottawa, the capitol city of Canada in Ontario, to visit a friend, and attended the library event with their son, Jack.
“My friend told us about the library and she was saying that there were some events happening this week,” Jenna said. “I thought, okay, good to get him out of the house. But I didn’t realize we’d be doing something this cool.”
Jack, who was wide-eyed with excitement watching the robot follow his instructions, seemed to echo the sentiments of the dozens of other children taking part in the event. In short, the kids loved it.
“I love seeing the kids get excited about learning something new,” Ropp said. “It’s great seeing them having a good time. It’s nice know I didn’t plan something crazy, and that they’re enjoying it.”
Thursday, the Roseburg Public Library’s final winter break events will take place, with a set of winter crafts being made available for kids to work on from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
