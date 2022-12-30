Ray Martin of Roseburg says he arrived approximately an hour early and was able to secure the first spot in line at the new Chipotle Mexican Grill in Roseburg on Thursday. 'I love Chipotle,' said Martin, who said his food order would be a barbacoa burrito with half barbacoa beef, half carne asada, guacamole, brown rice, black beans and spicy salsa.
Chipotle Mexican Grill employees greet their first customers at the newly opened restaurant in Roseburg on Friday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Customers line up to place their order at the newly opened Chipotle Mexican Grill in Roseburg on Friday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Customers line up prior to the opening of the new Chipotle Mexican Grill in Roseburg on Friday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Customers line up to place their order at the newly opened Chipotle Mexican Grill in Roseburg on Friday.
Be it burrito or bowl, beef or beverages, people brought part of their restaurant budget to Friday's grand opening of Chipotle. Roseburg’s newest eatery is officially open in a brand-new building in the Roseburg Marketplace at 2060 Northwest Stewart Parkway.
More than 30 people stood out in the heavy winter rain to wait for the doors to open at 10:45 a.m.
“We drive up to Eugene for Chipotle sometimes for my son,” said Tawnya Mitchell, as she waited in line with her son Nathan. “We try to make it when we have something to do in Eugene, but sometimes Nathan can’t wait.”
As the company trained its staff earlier in the week in preps for opening day, the area's homeless community reaped the benefits of their pre-opening, "learning how to make menu items" work.
Wesley Prescott, a volunteer for Under the Bridge, collected the food they prepared each day and distributed it throughout Roseburg.
"On Wednesday, I delivered seven large boxes full of burritos to people in need," said Prescott.
Chipotle will be open daily from 10:45 a.m. through 10 p.m.
“I think this is a good option for Roseburg,” said Tawnya Mitchell. “This is better than fast food.”
Andrew and Jayden Stephenson enjoy traveling, and Chipotle is a regular destination.
“When we go to Eugene or pretty much any other city we always go to Chipotle,” said Andrew Stephenson.
Jayden Stephenson smiled and said, “I get the burrito bowl with beef. We are really excited to have this in Roseburg.”
The restaurant also features the new Chipotlane, which gives customers the option to pick up orders placed digitally without ever leaving their vehicle. This is not a traditional drive-through lane, as no order will be taken at the Chipotlane.
“I like Chipotle and usually get it when I am out of town,” said Andrea Miner, a local foodie. “I have a friend coming in today and I am going to grab a couple of veggie bowls and throw them in my fridge until we are ready to eat. Looking at this line, I think I will try this app and use the drive-through.”
Chipotle is also looking for additional employees. The company refers to its offerings as competitive benefits, such as a crew bonus with the opportunity to earn up to an extra month’s worth of pay each year, a debt-free college program and access to healthcare for employees and their families, including mental health.
“I have been with the company for 10 years,” said Kaylie McDaniel, a field leader for Chipotle in Southern Oregon. “They treat their people well here with our healthcare package and incentives.”
