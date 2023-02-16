WINSTON — After a three month stay at OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland, Chris Musquiz, 13, returned to his grandparent's home in Winston at the beginning of December.
He was originally airlifted to the hospital following a car accident in September when, according to a report from the Winston Police Department, he was struck by a vehicle after riding his bicycle near the intersection of Southeast Grape Avenue and Southeast Park Street in Winston. The accident caused serious internal and external injuries, and amputated his leg.
Now he's back in school, back with his family and friends, and working through therapy to regain strength in his arms and legs.
When asked if the hospital stay was scary, Chris said, "At first, yeah. Then, after a while, I just got bored."
Now that he's back home, playing video games, driving his RC cars and hanging out with his two brothers, Nehemiah, 18, and Hazekiah, 14.
"They take him out for walks and everything, just to get him out of the house," said Elva Musquiz, Chris' grandmother, who takes care of him along with her husband, Martin. Even though the accident was shocking, Elva said, helping Chris has been smooth process due to her experience working in a care facility.
Chris has had to make a lot of changes since the accident — he relies on others to shower, get dressed and get in and out of the car — but progress is being made on his recovery through his time in physical and occupational therapy. It's a difficult process, Chris says, but a valuable one.
"If you'd have seen him when he was at Doernbecher three weeks after the accident, there was no strength," Martin Musquiz said. "He had no movement in his left arm, he had no movement in his right foot, very limited movement in his right arm, and now he's doing quite a bit. Even just from these past few weeks of therapy, he's come a long ways."
After the accident, the community in Winston, as well as other areas of Douglas County, worked to support the Musquiz family through a series of fundraisers, which allowed Martin and Elva Musquiz to take time off of work and care for Chris.
"This community really rallied around us," Martin Musquiz said. "Both the financial, and the prayers, they really helped us in so many ways."
"I just want to say thank you," Chris added. "For everything."
Chris is excited to start high school at Douglas High next year, after he graduates from Winston Middle School in just a few months. When he grows up, he said, he wants to be a nurse.
"At the hospital they helped me out so much," Chris said. "I just feel like I want to give back."
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
