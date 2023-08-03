Christine Goodwin hosts town hall meetings HANNAROSE McGUINNESS The News-Review Hannarose McGuinness Author email Aug 3, 2023 Aug 3, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Goodwin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DOUGLAS COUNTY — Oregon State Representative Christine Goodwin will be touring across Southern Oregon for town hall meetings from Aug. 15 to Sept. 25.Goodwin is the repressentative in Oregon’s House District 4, which ranges from Canyonville to Grants Pass. These Town Hall events provide time for community discussion and feedback.The town hall events are as follows:Glendale Town Hall — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Aug. 15, at Glendale Elementary School gym, 100 Pacific Ave., Glendale.Roseburg Town Hall — 6-8 p.m., Aug. 23 in Roseburg City Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg.Rogue River Coffee gathering — 5-6 p.m., Aug. 30, at Tailholt Coffee Co., 207 E. Main St., Rogue River.Canyonville/Riddle Town Hall — 6-7 p.m., Aug. 31 at Encounter Church, 301 N. Main St., Canyonville.Applegate Valley Town hall — 6 p.m., Sept. 25 at Applegate Community Church, 18960 N. Applegate Road, Grants Pass.Gold Hill Town Hall — TBA Hannarose McGuinness is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at hmcguinness@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christine Goodwin Town Hall Hannarose McGuinness Author email Follow Hannarose McGuinness Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Wellspring, Music on the Half Shell struggle with co-existence He made an emergency landing on I-5. 10 years later, it remains a reason to celebrate. Miss Douglas County reflects on Miss Oregon competition The Burg brings curated clothes and furniture to the neighborhood Where can the unhoused camp in public? New city ordinance explained Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News K9 Crack serves up tasty treats for furry friends Oregon Governor signs laws strengthening animal protection measures across the state Yoncalla Summer Festival to bring fun in the sun in North County Oakland Community Theater to host encore performances of yearly melodrama, 'Money in the Bank' Police log, Aug. 3
