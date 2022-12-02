In 1980, Victoria Hokanson gave birth to her daughter, Tiffany. It was also the first year she started selling her baked goods at the annual Douglas County Christmas Craft Fair, a tradition she hasn’t broken for the past 42 years.
This year, her daughter decided to follow in her footsteps, selling her own ceramics at the fair, in a booth directly alongside her mother’s.
“It feels really good,” Tiffany Hokanson said. “It’s worth it to see people appreciate what you’re doing… It’s just a really nice place to connect with local people and make new friends.”
Friday morning marked the beginning of this year’s Christmas Craft Fair, hosted at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg. The craft fair will conclude at 8 p.m. Sunday.
Cars packed into the parking lots, parking along the streets when the lots began to fill up. A line of dozens had formed before the event even opened, with eager shoppers ready to get the Christmas season started.
More than 300 booths were spread across the three buildings in the fairground, selling items of an incredible variety — metal signs, wood signs, baked goods, wooden crafts, jewelry, even dog treats.
“I love to get to spread the word here,” said Jerrie Thomas who had a booth selling baked goods for both dogs and humans.
Thomas started baking dog treats for her late dog, Peanut, after she couldn’t find any good treats in her area. For the past 11 and a half years, she’s been working in a store in Myrtle Creek, Goodog Bakery, selling the dog treats alongside the human ones.
“My favorite part is watching the dogs come in,” Thomas said. “They pick out the treats they want the best.”
Baked goods were common throughout the fair, sold in booths like Sprinkled with Fun Cupcakes, where Cheryl Steele and her daughter Miranda Jennings were selling the nearly 3,000 cupcakes they baked in the weeks prior.
Also at the event was Bruce Heveran, who sold fudge, candy, and pecan rolls. Originally from Buffalo, New York, where he learned how to make fudge from his older brother, he now lives in Ashland, traveling as far north as Washington to sell his candies at fairs across the states.
Beyond the Accordion Club of Roseburg, who performed live at the fair dressed in festive Christmas clothing, was Cliff Scharf’s booth, a jeweler from Elkton with 32 years of experience, who now works alongside his son.
“I love working for myself,” Scharf said. “You’re able to make beautiful decorative pieces that people wear for years and years… But you also get to be aggressively creative.”
As Victoria Hokanson showed the baked goods and foods on display in the craft fair, two women, Amy Palmer and Andrea Botwinick, came to the booth. They first shopped at Victoria Hokanson’s booth when they were children, and have returned every year since. They’ve been up since 3 a.m. this morning, texting each other, giddy and excited about coming to the fair.
“My son’s wedding is tomorrow,” Palmer said. “We always go on Saturday, and we were like, oh my gosh what are we going to do? We’ve got to go to the Christmas fair.”
“Just seeing everything gets us in the Christmas spirit,” Botwinick added. “We’re not in the Christmas spirit until the Christmas fair.”
For Victoria Hokanson, the event is a way to bring her whole family together. Her sister drove from North Dakota, her son flew in from Las Vegas, her kids from Portland came down — all to help her run the booth in the local fair.
After the fair Saturday night, Hokanson and her family gathered at the Elks Lodge for a Christmas party — 37 of them in all, from across the country to meet with their family.
“Tradition is the big thing,” John Hokanson, Victoria’s husband, said when asked why he loves the craft fair. “This just brings family and friends together that we don’t see all year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.