The city of Roseburg is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Roseburg Planning Commission, following the resignation of planning commissioner Andrew Blondell on Monday.
Planning commissioners, the city said, consider land-use development issues within Roseburg and make decisions based on land use and development regulations.
Blondell resigned Monday after accepting a job with the Roseburg Community Development Department. The city said in a press release Wednesday that city employees cannot serve on City commissions.
"I am truly grateful for having had the great opportunity to serve the community I love in that capacity," Blondell said in a resignation letter accepted by the Roseburg City Council on Monday. "I would like to thank the commissioners for their graciousness. I thoroughly enjoyed serving alongside some truly great people. I’d also like to thank the city staff for their hard work and incredible guidance during my time on the commission. I look forward to much more service to the community in my new position as well as a continued working relationship with you all."
Those looking for more information about serving on the planning commission can contact the community development department at ccd@cityofroseburg.org or by calling 541-492-6750. The application form can be found online at bit.ly/3CxVqls or by picking up an application at City Hall. Applications can be turned in by email at info@cityofroseburg.org or in person.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. on July 14. Interviews, the city said, are tentatively scheduled to take place before the City Council meeting on July 24.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
