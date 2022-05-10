Kylee Rummel takes her oath of office before the Roseburg City Council Monday evening. Rummel was appointed to fill the seat vacated by Alison Eggers, who stepped down from the council to move out of the state.
The Roseburg City Council gained a new member at its meeting Monday night.
Councilors selected Kylee Rummel to complete the current Ward 1, Position 1 term previously held by Alison Eggers, who recently resigned to move out of state.
Rummel, who is the Controller for the United Community Action Network, was appointed by an unanimous council vote. There was a second person who applied for the seat but later withdrew their application.
During the interview segment, each councilor asked a pre-determined question, which is part of the standard process for interviewing potential councilors. Rummel talked about her financial experience, having worked for UCAN for two and a half years, following seven and a half years for Romtec Incorporated.
Rummel said she is experienced in making strategic financial decisions, while being able to pull back from the emotions surrounding the situation in question. Rummel said she believes the top priorities of the current council should be to continue focusing on the homeless situation, work to attract younger skilled professionals to Roseburg, and to support both new and existing businesses in the community.
Rummel was given the oath of office by Assistant City Manager/City Recorder Amy Sowa, and took a seat to participate for the rest of the council meeting. Rummel will serve through the end of the year. A new term for the position will be voted on the General Election ballot in November.
Councilors decided to solicit for more community members to serve on a special committee to update the City Charter. Councilor Andrea Zielinski said three applications were received. Zielinski suggested that those people and any new applicants should all be considered at a future date.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 and KQEN.
