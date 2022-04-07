Roseburg City Councilor Alison Eggers has announced she will be officially resigning April 11.
Eggers made the announcement in an April 1 letter to the City Council, in which she said she will be relocating to Ruston, Washington, as part of a semi-retirement.
"My personal and professional life is taking a new direction," Eggers wrote. "I will never forget what a great community this is, and I know my leaving will give the next person a chance to keep making a difference."
Eggers, who chairs the Roseburg Parks & Recreation Commission, has represented the city's Ward One since she won election in November 2014. Eggers took over her council seat the following January.
She said part of her future plans include a dream that she has shared with her partner, John Kennedy, to renovate a waterfront house they purchased near Tacoma before Kennedy's death in 2020.
"I have lived in this community for over 21 years and have experienced great loss, but also great accomplishments and am forever grateful to the people that have supported me and my two sons along this journey," Eggers wrote. "I could not have had a better place for them to grow and begin to achieve their dreams in a city that has always made us feel safe and offered far more opportunities than I could ever list."
Eggers will attend her final council meeting on April 11, when the council returns to in-person meetings. Applications to fill the vacancy left by Eggers will be accepted beginning April 12. The appointed replacement will serve on the council until Dec. 31.
The vacated council seat will go to public election in November.
