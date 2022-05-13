The City of Roseburg is extending the application period for a new, limited-duration Roseburg City Charter Review Committee, which will work to help update the current City Charter.
The special limited-duration committee is expected to meet for about six months, beginning June 22. The six-member committee will work with city staff and the city attorney to review and propose amendments to language or sections of the charter, which was established in 1982.
“We just felt it was time to take a good look at the charter, “ Assistant City Manager/City Recorder Amy Sowa said. “There’s probably some updating that needs to be done.”
The city is looking to fill three vacancies for citizen committee members. Candidates must live in Roseburg. Three City Councilors already have been appointed to the committee: Bob Cotterell, Sheri Moothart and Andrea Zielinski, along with Sowa.
The committee will meet on the fourth Wednesday of each month, unless the committee needs to skip a month or add any extra meetings.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Friday, June 3. Cotterell, Moothart and Zielinski will review the citizen member applications and make recommendations to the City Council, which is expected to appoint the three citizen members on Monday, June 13.
An online application can be found on the city commissions webpage.
