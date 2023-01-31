RIDDLE — Citizens in Riddle gathered at the city's gazebo on Main Street Monday afternoon to celebrate the 130 years that have passed since the city's incorporation on Jan. 30, 1893.
At 1:30 p.m., the bell at the First Baptist Church in Riddle rang 13 times, and students from Riddle Elementary School sang "Happy Birthday" to the city, holding up letters reading "Happy Birthday Riddle." The Riddle High School Band also performed "Happy Birthday," following the elementary students.
"We're bringing people together," said Dawn Mills, who works at the Riddle Chamber of Commerce and helped to organize the event. "And we're remembering that we're a community working together to make this a great place to live."
Students from the elementary school also wrote letters showcasing their favorite parts of living in the town, with the letters being posted in the windows of businesses across Main Street.
"There are nice kids in Riddle, well sometimes," read a letter hanging in the window of Clay Potential Pottery on Main Street, attributed to an Evelyn G. "... If I had to choose to live in Riddle or Roseburg for the rest of my life I would choose Riddle, because Riddle is an amazing and safe place for families. That's' what I like about Riddle. Nice people, good community, and good schools are what I like about Riddle."
Local high school junior Tyrus Hayes, a 17-year-old from Glide who moved to Riddle five years prior, participated as a both a flag bearer before the ceremony began, and a member of the Riddle High School band during the ceremony as well.
"It just feels like a regular day," Hayes said. "With the cold and everything it just feels nice to have the sun out right now ... But it feels like I'm helping to do my part. I've always loved doing this kind of stuff for the community."
Riddle Mayor Bill Duckett also spoke at the ceremony. After moving to the town in 1973, he was on the city council before being elected mayor, where he's served for the past 27 years.
"I think this is great," Duckett said before the ceremony. "This shows the dedication of people in our community, and that even though we're a smaller community, we've always kept our integrity. It's a great community to live in, we don't have the big city problems ... If you sneeze on one side of town, somebody on the other side will say 'bless you.'"
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
