230103-nrr-financialreport-1.jpg

Roseburg City Hall on Friday.

 Will Geschke/The News-Review

The city of Roseburg announced Friday in a news release that the city’s financial position has improved from the previous year, reflecting a “financially sound, stable city,” after an annual audit report was submitted to Mayor Larry Rich, the City Council and residents on Dec. 19.

Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review.

nrtoday.com.

React to this story:

0
4
0
0
0

Tags

Multimedia Reporter

Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Willie Stroker
Willie Stroker

"an independent licensed public accounting firm" The City of Roseburg entered into a contract with a IT services company on December 12th at a City Council Meeting. That same IT services company also provides IT services to Neuner Davidson & Co. Seems like a conflict of interest if the same IT company that oversees the City of Roseburg financial system also oversees the auditors systems as well.... [whistling]

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.