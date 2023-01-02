The city of Roseburg announced Friday in a news release that the city’s financial position has improved from the previous year, reflecting a “financially sound, stable city,” after an annual audit report was submitted to Mayor Larry Rich, the City Council and residents on Dec. 19.
The Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, released alongside a streamlined version on the city of Roseburg’s website, showed that the city’s total financial worth increased by $7.42 million between the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years, from a total of $216.7 million on June 30, 2021, to $224.1 million by June 30, 2022.
Roseburg city spokesperson Suzanne Hurt said in Friday’s news release that the financial increase came from a reduction in the city’s net pension liability and an increase in the city’s cash and investments.
“The continuation of the city’s strong financial position is a direct result of a team focus on being good stewards of taxpayers’ monies — from the City Council down to our first line workers,” said Ron Harker, director of the city’s finance department, in a news release.
The city of Roseburg said the audit was performed by Neuner Davidson & Co., an independent licensed public accounting firm based in Roseburg.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review.
"an independent licensed public accounting firm" The City of Roseburg entered into a contract with a IT services company on December 12th at a City Council Meeting. That same IT services company also provides IT services to Neuner Davidson & Co. Seems like a conflict of interest if the same IT company that oversees the City of Roseburg financial system also oversees the auditors systems as well.... [whistling]
