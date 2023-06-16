SUTHERLIN — When you think of emergency preparedness, having a good time is probably the last thing on your mind.
Dennis Riggs wanted to change that. As an emergency manager for the city of Sutherlin, he decided to bring first responders and utility workers together with food trucks and bluegrass musicians for the city's first emergency preparedness fair, held Thursday afternoon in Sutherlin's central park.
"It educates the citizens without them knowing," Riggs said. "They're being educated in a fun way."
Fourteen different organizations, ranging from firefighters, police and gas utility companies to the American Red Cross and master food preservers from the Oregon State University Extension Service, gathered to share knowledge and resources.
Riggs said that the event was three years in the making and plans for it to become an annual tradition in the city.
"The whole purpose of this is that in a disaster, all of the first responders are going to be responding to the disaster at the same time before they start going out into the community and helping citizens," Riggs said. "So if we can teach citizens how to be the first responders during the disaster, we'll have a higher survival success rate."
Jason Carlile, an emergency first responder at Avista Utilities, demonstrated how to shut off a gas line at his booth in the fair.
"Well, knowledge is power," Carlile said. "We just want to go out and inform. You'll have people out there that don't know how to turn off their gas. If you have a huge catastrophe happen, it might be a little bit before we get out there because there might be hundreds of people calling at once ... It's important to us that everyone has the knowledge about it."
Emily Ring, who works with Douglas County Emergency Management, brought along activities for children to take part in. Younger kids could try their hands at a "10 second EVAC challenge" — forcing them to make quick decisions about items to carry in an emergency — and older children could try their hands at making a sanitary, impromptu toilet.
"I think it takes away some of the fear and concern if they already know they have a plan," Ring said. "If they have, say, a pet lizard, maybe their job in the household is just getting the pet lizard. It's just whatever you have on hand, and you kind of think through it together. That way you're helping out your family and you have a role that keeps your little hands busy."
Representatives from the Oregon State University Extension Service were also present, as two master food preservers showed different uses for jarring, canning or bottling supplies, food or otherwise. One idea was to put a clean washcloth in a jar of water, so it can be used to disinfect any potential wounds that may arise in an emergency.
When looking for foods to pack, they said, make sure it's food you like to eat, and don't forget some treats.
"If you don't like to eat it, you're not going to want to eat it when there's an emergency," said Heather Kehoe, a master food preserver. "Rice, grains, beans, water. And treats, maybe a Twinkie is your jam. Save some of those, that'll keep your mental positivity up."
The food preservers, like all the others at the preparedness fair, wanted to make sure that locals in Sutherlin keep emergency preparedness in mind during their daily lives.
"It's so we can depend on each other," Kehoe said. "If you're going to rely on government systems, and everybody else does that, they're going to be spread too thin. It's important to make sure that you communicate with your community and your neighbors, and really prepare."
