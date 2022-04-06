For the first time since at least 1989, the Winston Police Department is recruiting for another officer to add to its force.
Chief Brandon Sarti said that due to the city’s gradual growth over the past two decades, the city has been able to secure the monies to add a sixth patrol officer to the force.
The Winston Police Department presently employs Sarti, two patrol sergeants and two patrol deputies. Two other non-patrolling positions are filled by retired police officers who serve as school resource officers within the Winston-Dillard School District.
“With all the building that’s been happening, it’s really helped out,” Sarti said. “We typically have a one-man shift at night time, so with an additional officer, the objective is for us to have double coverage.”
Sarti said that while the Winston Police Department benefits from support via the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and vice versa, the city’s steady growth has made it possible for the city council to explore additional law enforcement support.
“All of the (county) departments work to help each other out,” Sarti said. “Our city is growing, and our city council sees that need.”
The department is currently accepting applications and screening prospective officers. The deadline for application is May 17.
