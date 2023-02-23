230223-nrr-stopsign-1.jpg

A new stop sign was installed on the corner of Southeast Grape Avenue and Thompson Avenue in Winston to help slow down traffic and create safer streets. 

 Will Geschke/The News-Review

WINSTON — The city of Winston is working to improve safety on their roads by installing a stop sign along the intersection of Southeast Grape Avenue and Thompson Avenue and receiving a grant from Oregon Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School program.

Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.

Multimedia Reporter

