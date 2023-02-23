WINSTON — The city of Winston is working to improve safety on their roads by installing a stop sign along the intersection of Southeast Grape Avenue and Thompson Avenue and receiving a grant from Oregon Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School program.
The stop sign, which Winston city manager Mark Bauer said was first authorized in January, was put into place across the intersection Feb. 13.
“We had been having complaints for some time about the speeding on Thompson,” Bauer said. “That’s a long stretch of roadway with no stops on it, so traffic under those conditions, especially with a wide stretch of road, will travel faster than the should. By putting a stop sign about halfway down, it tends to stop the traffic there and they’ll slow down.”
The intersection is located a block away from Winston Middle School.
“For a long time, we’ve thought it would have been helpful to have a stop sign there,” said Kim Kellison, superintendent of the Winston-Dillard School District. “I think it’s a great additional safety feature.”
The city of Winston also received a grant of over $1.9 million from ODOT’s Safe Routes to School program, a statewide program which funds construction projects which improve safety conditions for students walking and biking to school. The grant, according to a document released by ODOT, will be used by the city of Winston to construct sidewalks, ramps, crossings and flashing beacons for students at McGovern Elementary.
“The whole goal is getting more families engaged in active transportation,” said Janelle Newton, the Safe Routes to School facilitator at the Douglas Education Service District. “We’re trying to see kids be more active, getting outside, and moving their bodies.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
