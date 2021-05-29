WINSTON — From freshly waxed Chevy step-sides to MOPAR muscle to “Rat Rods,” more than 70 classic cars gathered at Winston’s River Bend Park for the Fallen Heroes Memorial cruise on Saturday.
The cruise, organized by Cruise for a Cause, was a fundraiser for the Winston Police Department K-9 program as well as the Douglas High School metal shop.
Brett Parrott, who started Cruise for a Cause in 2016, was pleased with the turnout for Saturday’s cruise, which started at Trader Tom’s in Roseburg, paraded through Lookingglass and ended at River Bend Park.
“We just wanted everybody to feel the appreciation of all the years they’ve been giving back and all the things they’ve been doing for us,” Parrott said.
Attendees for the car show enjoyed the various food and drink offerings while checking out the numerous entrants in the cruise. In the background, bands New Age Phonograph, Hecktic Week and Widespread Haze provided live music.
Parrott started Cruise for a Cause in 2016 after his father, Richard, died from a rare form of liver cancer. Parrott began organizing the cruises to raise money for various cancer programs. Over the years, as the cruises grew in popularity, other organizations have benefited from the “Show and Shine”-type events.
The fundraisers rely largely on donations and money raised through raffles.
“We try to give money to a lot of community programs,” Parrott said. “Everybody you see here serves our community in one way or another.”
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in the summer of 2020, many classic cruises and car shows — including the highly popular Graffiti Weekend — were canceled. The gang at Cruise for a Cause stepped in, holding a Graffiti Night cruise of their own, as well as similar events for the Sutherlin Blackberry Festival and the Winston-Dillard Watermelon Festival.
Earlier in May, the group held a cruise to Glide which raised an estimated $1,200 for Glide Revitalization.
The group holds close to 45 events throughout the year.
“We try to give money to a lot of community programs,” Parrott said. “Everybody you see here serves our community in one way or another.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.