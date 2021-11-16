United States Coast Guard crew from North Bend, Siuslaw and Newport assisted in rescuing five fishermen after a distress call Monday night.
At approximately 9 p.m. Monday, the captain of the 67-foot fishing vessel Desire reported that their ship was taking on water. The Desire is based out of Neah Bay, Washington.
The ship's emergency position indicating radio beacon — better known as an EPIRB — was activated after detecting water. Rescue helicopter crews from the Coast Guard air facility in Newport and the Coast Guard air station in North Bend, as well as 47-foot rescue boat crews from Coast Guard Stations Siuslaw and Umpqua responded to the EPIRB's location, approximately 20 miles west of the mouth of the Umpqua River.
Rescue crews were able to locate all five crew members of the Desire, who had deployed a life raft. All were wearing survival suits.
"The fishing boat's crew all had survival suits, properly deployed their survival raft, and shot two flares to assist us in locating them," said Lt. Conor Regan, a helicopter pilot from Coast Guard Air Station North Bend.
No serious injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.