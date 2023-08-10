Cody James Lancaster, 32, was convicted of criminally negligent homicide and driving under the influence of intoxicants Monday.
Lancaster was sentenced to a 90 month prison term, or 7.5 years, for the charge of criminally negligent homicide. Concurrently, he will serve 90 days of jail time for his DUII charge.
Following his prison sentence, Lancaster will be subject to a 36 month term of post-prison supervision.
The case was seen by Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Robert Johnson.
The conviction comes more than two years after a single-vehicle rollover crash injured Lancaster and a vehicle passenger. Lancaster was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center and passenger Tristan Harding, who was initially in critical condition, was airlifted to Portland for treatment.
Harding later died due to an infection from a head injury sustained in the crash, according to Douglas County Senior Deputy District Attorney Allison Eichmann.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Garden Valley and Cleveland Rapids Road after Lancaster had allegedly been drinking at a bar. Court documentation stated that Lancaster’s medical blood draw indicated a blood alcohol level of 0.296.
Lancaster originally claimed an unknown individual had been driving but responding deputies observed bruising on his left shoulder and across the right side of his body. The mark was characteristic of seatbelt bruising obtained while sitting in a driver’s seat, according to the deputy who filed the probable cause affidavit.
