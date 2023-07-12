Cody James Lancaster, 32, was convicted Tuesday of driving under the influence and criminally negligent homicide in the death of Tristen Del-Marie Harding.
Harding was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Lancaster when it crashed around 9 p.m. on June 1, 2021, in the Cleveland Rapids area.
In the probable cause affidavit, Lancaster is described as unsteady and swaying on his feet by a deputy on the scene.
Lancaster had been drinking at a bar and claimed an unknown individual had been driving the car and fled the scene. Lancaster was unable to provide further information on the individual.
According to a court document, a medical blood draw indicated Lancaster’s blood alcohol level was 0.296.
Apparent bruising ran across his left shoulder, over his torso and toward the right side of his body, indicative of a seatbelt injury only possible if seated on the driver’s side of the vehicle, according to the deputy.
Harding was initially in critical condition and airlifted to Portland for treatment, but died due to an infection caused by the head injuries, according to Douglas County Senior Deputy District Attorney Allison Eichmann.
Lancaster is subjected to up to 10 years in prison or $250,000 fine for his conviction of criminally negligent homicide, and 164 days in jail or $265,000 for his DUII.
The sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 7 at the Douglas County Circuit Court.
Hannah Seibold is a reporter at The News-Review. She can be reached at hseibold@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
