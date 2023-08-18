From left, Kate McLaughlin, South Umpqua School District director of student achievement, Michelle Lind, principal at Coffernberry Middle School, and Joe Motta, district facilities manager, sit outside the newly constructed cafeteria and band room at the school in Myrtle Creek. The large doors offer students the chance to eat outside during nice weather.
The band room will be in the new cafeteria building constructed at Coffenberry Middle School in Myrtle Creek. A 6-inch sound proof door will separate the two areas, but will be able to open for musical performances.
South Umpqua School District Director of Student Achievement Kate McLaughlin shows the new walk-in fridge and freezer, which was part of the new construction of the cafeteria building at Coffenberry Middle School in Myrtle Creek.
Coffenberry Middle School students in Myrtle Creek will be able to get lunch at their own cafeteria, instead of walking to the nearby Myrtle Creek Elementary School. The cafeteria is newly constructed and is being unveiled Friday.
MYRTLE CREEK — Coffenberry Middle School is unveiling its new building during a grand opening celebration from 4-6 p.m. Friday at 591 NE Rice St., Myrtle Creek.
The new building adds a kitchen, cafeteria and band room to the campus. The building was fully funded through federal grants approved in 2021 and cost approximately $4 million to construct.
Prior to the construction of the new building, students at the middle school would walk across the street to share resources and facilities with Myrtle Creek Elementary School.
The goal is to add classrooms and further expand amenities for Coffenberry Middle School. This expansion would be made possible through the passage of a school bond. At this time, there is no proposed bond.
Kate McLaughlin, director of student achievement of South Umpqua School District, said the multi-phase construction at Coffenberry Middle School is designed to consolidate campus amenities so students no longer have to make the trip across the street to utilize facilities at Myrtle Creek Elementary.
“We have the federal funding to be able to do this first phase of the building so we wanted to go ahead and get that done for the safety of students. It did complete one of our major goals which was consolidating the campus so students don’t have to share a campus with a neighboring school,” McLaughlin said. “They no longer have to cross the street to get to the cafeteria or to the band facilities so that was the most important thing. Ideally in the future, if the community is able to pass a bond, then we would like to move forward with the next phase which would be the classroom wing but there are no specific timelines for that at this point in time.”
In a press release, Interim Superintendent Paul Hillyer touched on the dedication to student outcomes that the district maintains.
“South Umpqua School District remains committed to providing safe learning environments and opportunities for our students,” Hillyer said. “We’ll continue moving forward to discover ways that best support our school communities.”
McLaughlin said the district is proud to share these new facilities with students.
“We’re really excited to provide this beautiful new space for our students. It is really, really beautiful. It’s modern, it’s state-of-the-art, it’s durable, it’s a fun space also for middle school students,” McLaughlin said. “We’re just very excited to be able to provide this for our middle school kids.”
Coffenberry Middle School students and staff will be able to utilize the brand new building when classes begin Aug. 28.
Hannarose McGuinness is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at hmcguinness@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
