It was a start anyways, not exactly a bang, but not a thud either.
The frenzy of college football returned to the nation and Douglas County on Saturday after being nothing more than a memory for more than a year due to COVID-19. Dozens of games were played, including such marquee matchups as No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 5 Georgia, and No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 14 Miami.
The Oregon Ducks played the Fresno State Bulldogs, while the Oregon State Beavers played the Purdue Boilermakers.
Throughout the area, local sports bars tried to take advantage of the return of college football, with mixed results.
At Scorecard Sports Bar, at 920 SE Stephens St., about a half-dozen customers early Saturday afternoon seemed only mildly interested in the game on TV, even though it featured the Oregon Ducks. The black truck in the parking lot adorned with Oregon State Beavers signs might have given some indication why that was.
Over at Splitz Family Grill, 2400 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., the crowd was much larger and enthusiastic. About 50 football fans were there as the Ducks game winded down, and most seemed to be rooting for the Ducks.
Tosha Hobgood, a server at Splitz, said the turnout had been steady and most people seemed happy to be watching football again, even if the Ducks game was too close for comfort.
“It’s really nice to see everybody. People are happy and smiling,” Hobgood said. “It’s been a good crowd.”
Hobgood said it had been about two years since the place had been filled with college football fans, although not everyone was there for the Ducks. A third game was aired on one of the three big screens behind the bar and about a half-dozen people were watching various horse races that were being shown on smaller TVs at the side of the restaurant.
“Don’t have too much fun today,” Hobgood joked to one customer as they got up to leave.
The fun had been gone for college football fans, and the restaurants that cater to them, during what turned out to be one of the most topsy-turvy seasons in college football history.
Back in August of last year, the Pac-12 Conference canceled the college football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the conference reversed that decision a month later, when the Pac-12 announced that the league would play a seven-game schedule beginning in November.
The Ducks represented their division in the league championship game because the first-place team, the Washington Huskies, didn’t have enough healthy players available to play. The Ducks beat the USC Trojans in that game and went on to play Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl. The Ducks lost that game.
A number of bowl games were canceled due to concerns over COVID-19, and there were other anomalies too. For example, the Rose Bowl — the oldest of all college football bowl games — was played outside of Pasadena, California for the first time since 1942,
All that was forgotten, at least temporarily, by the steady stream of patrons who showed up at Loggers Tap House, located at 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, to watch Oregon play Fresno State.
Loggers owner Sam Gross had hoped to welcome customers to a second Tap House he’s opening in Winston for the Saturday slate of games, but he still needed a permit or two before that could happen. He expects to be open in Winston for next Saturday’s games.
Gross said business tends to slow down a bit when school goes back in session, likely because parents are spending money on items like clothes and school supplies. The size of the Game Day crowds for Ducks games also tends to fluctuate depending on how well the team is doing, he said.
“Fans have been a bit discouraged the last couple of seasons,” Gross said.
The Ducks did pull out a 31-24 victory against the Bulldogs. The Oregon State Beavers lost to Purdue Boilermakers, 30-21.
Gross is already preparing for next week’s game, which pits the Ducks against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Gross is hoping for big crowds, and a win.
