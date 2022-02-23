A Roseburg man is back in the Douglas County Jail after detectives from the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team witnessed what was believed to be a drug transaction in the Garden Valley Shopping Center.
Adam Dwayne Collins, 43, is suspected of heroin delivery after detectives witnessed what was described as a possible drug deal near the Ross Dress for Less department store in the shopping center Friday, according to a court document.
Detectives reportedly witnessed two men "suspicious of their surroundings" before meeting behind one of the pillars in front of the department store. Shortly after their meeting, each man went their separate ways, one toward the Days Inn motel and the other to the opposite side of the parking lot.
The man walking to the opposite end of the parking lot from the motel was first contacted by DINT detectives and consented to a search, which revealed an estimated half gram of heroin, according to the court document.
When detectives located Collins, he reportedly claimed no involvement until presented with the small baggie of heroin, which he later said was a payment to the other man, although it was unclear what the payment was for. A further search of Collins revealed heroin, methamphetamine, digital scales and "numerous" empty bags.
Collins was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court on March 23, 2021, and charged with multiple crimes stemming from an incident at the Howard Johnson Motel on Northeast Stephens Street. Among those charges were three counts of first-degree burglary, and bail was set at $50,000. Collins posted a $5,000 bond April 15, according to court documents, but that bond was forfeited after missed court dates.
Collins is scheduled to be arraigned on the drug charges in Douglas County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
