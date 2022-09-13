220913-nrr-melonfestival

LaDonna Munion, center, of Roseburg competing in the 2017 watermelon eating contest at the Winston-Dillard Melon Festival in Winston.

 MICHAEL SULLIVAN/News-Review/file PHOTO

WINSTON — This weekend, the City of Winston is hosting its Melon festival. This year marks 52 years of celebrating melons; with a parade, mud volleyball, three days of fun and entertainment, and a community coming together in honor of the harvest and autumn's return.

