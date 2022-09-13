WINSTON — This weekend, the City of Winston is hosting its Melon festival. This year marks 52 years of celebrating melons; with a parade, mud volleyball, three days of fun and entertainment, and a community coming together in honor of the harvest and autumn's return.
Running from Friday to Sunday, with a parade Saturday morning, the Winston-Dillard Melon Festival promises fun for the whole family. Located at Riverbend Park, the festival will be held from noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Mud volleyball is making a return this year to the Melon Festival. Potential participants are encouraged to reach out to Margie Giusto at the Winston Fire Department for more information.
“We are going to have two churches doing activities for the kids,” said Clay Caldwell, president of the Winston Area Festival Association. “One will have a waterslide and bounce house, and the other will have games and activities through the whole event.”
This year’s melon festival will host 30-40 vendors including crafters, food trucks, information booths and other various interesting and engaging artists and entrepreneurs.
“We are having live music Friday and Saturday night and a magic show I think on Sunday,” said Caldwell. “We are also doing a movie night Saturday, but I am not sure what movie yet.”
The Melon Festival will also be hosting day-time entertainers and activities for individuals who love small-town festivals and the opportunity to celebrate the mighty melon.
For more information, or if you are interested in being a volunteer, please visit the Winston-Dillard Melon Festival Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.