Incumbent Douglas County Commissioners Tom Kress, Tim Freeman and Chris Boice are poised to retain their seats after early voting counts released Tuesday evening.
Although only 28.4% of possible ballots have been counted so far, Kress and Freeman jumped out with significant leads in the race for their non-partisan seats. Kress had drawn 70.62% of the votes as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, while Freeman was at 54.87% for position 2. Freeman's closest challenger, Valynn Currie, received 23.26% of the early returns.
"I am grateful this is behind me now and I can get back to the work," Kress said Tuesday night.
While results will not be certified until May 25, Freeman said he felt fairly confident that his lead would hold against Currie, the Douglas County Republican Party Chairperson.
"These are just the initials, but we ran a good campaign and we'll see how it goes," Currie said from the party's headquarters in downtown Roseburg.
Chris Boice, the incumbent for Commissioner Position 3, jumped out to a solid lead, receiving 49.92% of the vote in early counting. Challenger Michael Ruehle was Boice's closest challenger, pulling in 19.77%.
A total of 24,931 ballots had been accepted as of Tuesday night's count, with 13,440 ballots having been tallied for Commission Position 1, 13,858 for Position 2 and 13,598 for Position 3.
A second round of voting results is scheduled to be released Thursday night.
In the only contested race for a seat on the Douglas County Circuit Court bench, challenger Robert Johnson took 60.43% of the votes on the first night, compared to just 39.04% for incumbent Jason Thomas.
"This community helped raise me, and I am excited for the opportunity to serve Douglas County," Johnson said Tuesday night, "but, even if the numbers don't hold and I lose, Douglas County will be served well by whoever wins."
GUBERNATORIAL RACE
In the Oregon gubernatorial race, Tina Kotek took an early lead in earning the Democratic nomination with 57.55% of the votes out of 152,632 ballots counted. The race for the Republican nomination looks to be more tightly contested, with Christine Drazan pulling 23.06% of the early count against the 20.73% of votes benefitting Bob Tiernan. Only 90,851 ballots had been counted in the Republican primary.
U.S. SENATE RACE
In federal races, Ron Wyden appears poised for a landslide win in the race for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat he currently holds, pulling down more than 90% of the vote among his party's counterparts. The race for the Republican nomination for Wyden's seat is being much more closely, with Darin Harbick (32.26%) and Jo Rae Perkins (29.23%) taking the lead after early returns.
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE, DIST. 2 & 4
Douglas County Democrat Joe Yetter appears to win his party's nomination for U.S. Representative 2nd District, and likely will face Republican Cliff Bentz in November's general election.
Alek Skarlatos will receive the Republican nomination for U.S. Representative in the 4th District after running unopposed, and is likely to face Democrat Val Hoyle for that seat in November.
During their many spats on the comment section on here, Boice claimed on numeraous occasions through some unknown scientific estimate that Mike would only get 3 percent of the vote. Who knew Boice could ever be wrong about something. Mike if you're reading the comments on here, congrats for atleast proving Boice wrong about something.
