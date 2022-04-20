The Douglas County Commissioners have joined two other fishery organizations in supporting the retention of the summer steelhead hatchery program on the North Umpqua River.
In a statement sent to the Oregon Fish & Wildlife Commission Tuesday, the commissioners, the Oregon Anglers Alliance and the Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby threw their support behind the summer steelhead program, whose fate will be likely be decided during the Fish & Wildlife’s Commission Friday morning in Astoria.
The debate around the summer steelhead hatchery program has centered on whether the abundance of hatchery summer steelhead were impacting returns of wild summer steelhead in river systems throughout Oregon.
Stating recent data compiled by ODFW, the letter to the Commission said, “There is no indication that the hatchery summer steelhead program has negatively affected naturally produced summer steelhead.” However, ODFW staff have recommended that the Commission reduce summer steelhead hatchery smolt release from 165,000 annually to 30,000, an 80% reduction.
For the past several months, the ODFW has been working to figure out what caused this year’s low steelhead runs in the North Umpqua basin after a mere 450 wild summer steelhead returned. They considered factors such as fire, drought, stream and ocean conditions, the hatchery program itself, and even sought the public’s input regarding potential fishery management actions.
ODFW officials now believe they have clearer answers. In a news release, they say their recent status assessment determined that the primary cause of recent low wild steelhead runs in the North Umpqua was poor ocean conditions leading to low ocean survival. Secondarily, poor freshwater conditions likely impacted the survival of both out-migrating juveniles and returning adults.
The release said the assessment did not identify hatchery origin adult summer steelhead as a limiting factor to wild populations, although there are more hatchery fish on natural spawning grounds than the management threshold allows. The commission will be asked to modify the hatchery program with a reduction in annual smolt releases to 30,000 in an abundance of caution for the wild fish population.
The ODFW will present its plan to the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission for approval at this week’s meetings, which are the first in-person meetings since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Friday’s meeting, which will begin at 8 a.m., will be live-streamed at: https://www.dfw.state.or.us/agency/commission/minutes/22/04_Apr/index.asp.
Editor’s note: News-Review Managing Editor Tiffany Coleman and KQEN Program Director Kyle Bailey contributed to this story.
