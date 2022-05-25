Douglas County Commissioners Tom Kress, Tim Freeman and Chris Boice all gained re-election after the final ballot count was released Wednesday afternoon.
While Kress won by a comfortable margin, garnering 72.6% of the 30,592 votes cast, the races for Freeman and Boice were relatively closer. Freeman pulled in 55.15% of the vote for Position 2, compared to the 23.7% pulled in by Valynn Currie out of the 31,811 ballots counted.
Boice had the closest race but outlasted four challengers to receive 50.75% of the 31,148 ballots cast. Boice's closest challenger was Michael Ruehle, who received 18.8% of the vote while running unaffiliated.
While a transient room tax in Reedsport and a five-year tax levy to benefit the Camas Valley Rural Fire Department passed, all three public school bonds in the Roseburg, South Umpqua and Days Creek school districts failed.
The bonds for Roseburg and South Umpqua, which had an emphasis on safety while also upgrading facilities, were rejected, as was a bond for Days Creek which would have led to the construction of a new multipurpose gymnasium and community center as well as other capital improvements.
In the only contested race for Douglas County Circuit Court Judge, Robert Johnson beat out Jason Thomas by receiving 61.9% of the 27,125 total votes cast.
Current senior deputy district attorney Steve Hoddle won election to the bench while running unopposed, as did incumbent Circuit Court justice Kathleen Johnson.
At the state level, recent Roseburg High School graduate Rainey Lambert, running on the Democratic ticket, will face Virgle Osborne of Roseburg, a Republican, in November's general election for the state representative seat in the 2nd District.
Election results are expected to be certified some time between June 8-13.
