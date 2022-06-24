Community support agencies gathered with Roseburg's first responders on Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of the new Gary Leif Navigation Center.
With only one calendar year to find a location and hire staff to run the facility, Roseburg has thrust itself into the forefront of homeless advocacy not only locally, but on a national level.
“The housing-first model is the key to success,” said Gerard Sandoval, a professor at the University of Oregon and a council member on the Oregon Stability Council, said. "This will be an example nationally and on the state level of what these types of facilities can be.”
With Roseburg City Council members and local homeless advocacy groups sharing accolades and applause, Shaun Pritchard, the executive director of United Community Action Network said, “This is a temporary bridge to get people back into stable housing."
With eight pods built and ready for residents and construction taking place on pod No. 9 in the back of the lot during the ceremony, the local homeless community is no longer without any temporary housing options.
“We need to take a moment to honor Gary Leif for making this possible,” said Roseburg Mayor Larry Rich.
Carol Leif, Gary Leif’s widow, accepted a beautiful placard and cut the ribbon for the grand opening ceremony.
“I know Gary would be so proud of you all,” said Mrs. Leif.
The navigation center is located at 948 Mill St. and currently has pods and beds available for the community's unhoused. The current person capacity is 20. Future work on the building's inside will eventually raise the total bed count by up to 50.
