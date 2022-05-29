On Saturday, a great man was remembered and celebrated by a community who truly misses his presence.
A low murmur filled Douglas Hall as people found their seats and greeted friends and loved ones. As soon as Brianna Moore Lewis began to sing her hauntingly beautiful rendition of The Lord’s Prayer, the entire crowd assembled at the Douglas County Fairgrounds sat transfixed.
A few hundred people attended Frank Moore’s memorial service. They gathered to remember the local legend and hero. Some came in a suit and tie showing love to their friend. Some came directly from the river, only breaking from chasing fish, to pay their respects to one of the truly great fly fishermen in history. Young and old alike came together in Moore’s honor.
“You can tell the size of the ship by the wake that is left behind, and from this gathering today we can see Frank left quite a wake,” said Pastor Mike Miller.
Moore was a Douglas County fixture who showed the world in the face of personal catastrophe, love is all that matters when Frank and his wife, Jeanne lost everything in the Archie Creek fire. Frank was quoted saying after that fire, “I have the treasure with me. That’s my treasure.”
“Frank’s other story is a story of togetherness, and he spent his life side by side with his wife, Jeanne,” said Miller. “They were together during Frank’s time in the war when Jeanne wrote letters every day. They were together in the lives of their children. They were together in the loss of a child. They were together when they lost a lifetime of collections in the Archie Creek fire and they are together now as Frank’s spirit is with Jeanne still.”
Earlier in the week, Sen. Ron Wyden issued a congressional record statement about the iconic Oregonian.
“Virtually every time I saw this wonderful couple, they were holding hands,” Wyden said in the statement. “It just said it all, holding hands, and they had been married 78 years.”
The wind blew rain against the hall’s tin door and the drift cars raced nearby, which created an atmosphere of occasional thunder that filled Douglas Hall as Moore was given a final farewell from friends, family and the community that cherished him.
A man who, at 21 years old, survived storming Utah Beach on D-Day and later fought in the Battle of the Bulge which led to Moore’s receiving of France’s highest award of merit, the Croix de Guerre.
A world-class fisherman who earned the International Federation of Fly Fishers Conservationist of the Year award in 2003 and was inducted into the Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame in 2010.
A man that went on to save 100,000 acres of exquisite wilderness for fly fishermen and outdoor enthusiasts on the North Umpqua River by working diligently to save the area culminating with the creation of the Frank and Jeanne Moore Wild Steelhead Sanctuary Designation Act, permanently protecting this steelhead spawning ground and riparian habitat.
The congregation flowed between laughter and dabbing damp eyes with fingers or handkerchiefs as the memorial captivated and entertained people. Hands raised when asked if anyone felt the iron grip of a Frank Moore handshake. A collective sigh escaped when people were reminded of the notorious Frank Moore bear hug.
“Frank Moore believed (in the Bible) and that belief carries a faith that Frank Moore is still with his family and loved ones and is waiting on the other side to be together again,” said Miller.
Moore was 98 years old when he passed away on Jan. 23.
