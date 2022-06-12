SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin Skate Park has been a staple on 6th Street for at least two decades. Over the years, it has attracted kids who drop by to drop in and hone their skateboarding skills. The park is small, yet features enough ramps and rails to keep skateboarders rolling along.
Recently, a few unwelcoming signs have appeared at the park. Along with the graffiti art that’s typically found in skateparks all over the world, spray-can bandits plastered the Sutherlin park with all kinds of hate speech.
“The N-word and non-nice things; curse words, racially-motivated stuff,” Marley Griggs, a soon-to-be junior at Sutherlin High School, said. “I grew up here and my parents used to not let us come here.”
On Wednesday, Griggs joined 22 other volunteers who showed up at the park to erase the hate and replace it with kindness. Griggs is a member of the Sutherlin Students of Color Affinity Group — a group with students who use the park on a regular basis. They had seen enough and wanted to make it more welcoming for others.
“Kids seeing that kind of stuff definitely deters visitors,” said Tiana Eovaldi, a clean-up volunteer who works at Douglas Education Service District.
The idea for the park clean-up started with Aiden Barillo, one of the kids who frequent the park. He also belongs to the affinity group and asked its members to join the effort. They gladly accepted. The ESD donated the paint, rollers, brushes and other supplies they needed for the clean-up task. Another group member, Lainey Sherman, a soon-to-be junior at Sutherlin High School, created inspirational quotes for the job and they went to work.
Along with the Supporters of Sutherlin Skate Park, a newly-formed nonprofit group, they all came together for a sun-filled, six-hour day of service.
Tabbitha Layman and her sons, Spencer and Parker, were among the day’s many volunteers. Layman said when Spencer complained to her about the park’s conditions, she told him talking doesn’t do anything.
“I told him he can’t just complain. He needed to do something about it,” Tabbitha Layman said. “So, he went to the city with a plan and asked the parks committee for permission to take action.”
Not only did the committee agree, but they also tapped Tabbitha to take a position on the committee. She started her work on the parks and recreation board a few months ago.
“I guess that’s what happens when you open your mouth,” she said with a grin.
At the end of the day, a more welcoming skatepark emerged. Murals, fresh paint and inspirational quotes now stand as signs of new community growth.
Moving forward, a community watch program will be instated to help prevent future vandalism.
The city is also hosting an open house event on June 16, from 5-7 p.m. City leaders would like community input on a recreational park concept. The event will be held at the Sutherlin Community Center located at 150 S. Willamette St.
The Douglas ESD would also like the community to know that projects like this can happen anywhere in the county. For more information, contact Kenny Wong, the equity coach who works with the district’s student affinity groups: Kenneth.wong@ douglasesd.k12.or.us.
