Nearly every seat was filled during Monday's Roseburg City Council meeting as dozens gathered to comment on Mayor Larry Rich's decision, announced with the release of the council packet last Thursday, to not read proclamations from both the LGBTQ+ community and Wellspring Bible Fellowship.
During the meeting, the mayor gave additional information surrounding his initial comments and allowed an hour of time for community members to share their comments.
Community members had already begun to gather outside of the entrance to Roseburg City Hall an hour before the meeting began.
"I was disappointed," said Bill Romo when asked how he felt about the original decision to not read the proclamations. "Roseburg doesn't exactly have the reputation of being all-inclusive, so last year's proclamation gave them some home. And for him not to do that, it's kind of taken a huge step back."
Romo attended with his husband, Dane Zahner.
"It's like we're stepping back here," Zahner said. "You know, in rural America, it's commonly thought that you can't be out and proud. This was important, it's recognizing, it was a huge step forward."
"We want to let the mayor know that it isn't too late to change his mind and do what's right," said Juliet Rutter. "No one's here to attack anybody or anything like that, we just want to encourage and make sure the mayor sees how much this means to us."
Mason Goodknight, who was fired by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office after refusing to comply with the department's transgender booking and custody procedure, was present at the event. He was hired by Wellspring Bible Fellowship less than a month later, to serve as a full-time evangelist for the church. Goodknight said he disagreed with the mayor's statements about Wellspring but was not surprised by the mayor's decision to not read their proclamation.
"We didn't expect that he [Rich] would [read the proclamation], we know it was probably a negative, something they wouldn't want to do," Goodknight said. "We didn't expect it, but we were hoping, we were praying, because there's nothing offensive or wrong with that proclamation."
Goodknight provided a copy of the proclamation proposed to the mayor to The News-Review, entitled "Resolution Honoring the Natural Family in 2023" which Goodknight referred to as the "Natural Family Proclamation."
Mayor Larry Rich said typically, individuals will approach the mayor with ideas for proclamations, and that city staff will write proclamations to fit the appropriate wording and style for a proclamation. However, since the proclamation provided by Wellspring was already written beforehand, the mayor and city staff had no involvement in the wording or content of the Natural Family Proclamation.
"Wellspring gave us the piece of paper with some information, but it never got to the point where staff looked at it," Rich said.
Goodknight said the document he provided to the city was not an anti-LGBTQ proclamation. "This was a natural family month proclamation to celebrate the natural family," he said.
The Natural Family Proclamation states that "the ideal natural family has long been recognized as a unit that includes two married individuals of the opposite biological sex" and that "in recent decades, this uniquely designed institution has been maligned and denigrated."
The proclamation was not written by Wellspring, said Goodknight, but by the Natural Family Foundation, a Delaware-based company founded in 2014, according to the Delaware division of corporations. The company's website said its mission is to "return the natural family to its rightful place as the foundation of American culture," calling premarital sex, divorce, abortion and homosexual marriage "unnatural and having no justifiable place in the family institution."
After Rich read his letter in full at the City Council meeting, the mayor made additional clarifying statements before public comment began, saying the letter only related to the specific events following the reading of the proclamation.
"When I said both sides were equally at fault in my opinion, I am referring to the harassment behaviors from the proclamation event of one year ago, and that event only," Rich said. "I'm sorry you took it to mean as a comparison of the two groups for all events throughout the year."
The mayor said he will not put up with harassment behavior.
"Both sides want me to read them a proclamation," Rich said. "The easiest thing to do is to look the other way and read the proclamations. I can't do that. I'm going to stand up against harassment, no matter where it's coming from."
Speakers during the public comment section were limited to two minutes, allowing dozens to speak during the hour-long period.
"Our city government seems to be completely biased against us," said Brian Carver, a pastor at Wellspring. "Its support for the LGBTQ is evidenced by the fact that the city of Roseburg is still an official sponsor of the Pride Parade on June 4."
Roseburg City Councilor Brian Prawitz said following the meeting that the Umpqua Valley Rainbow Collective, the group organizing Pride events this summer, applied for a $5,000 tourism-based grant from the Economic Development Commission, which was approved by commission members. Prawitz said the application process is open to all.
"We as Christians have a right and responsibility to tell the world that homosexuality is wrong, despite the political incorrectness or unpopularity of that statement," said Mike Bach. "Homosexuality, they're trying to make it normal in our community, and that's not right."
"This [the LGBTQ+ proclamation] is how we honor the queer and LGBTQ+ individuals that are an integral part of our community," said Vyla Grindberg. "It's about helping to honor those that have fought off discrimination and abuse. Many of these people work in our city and county governments, including myself. We are your librarians, your teachers, your engineering experts, your realtors, your volunteers, mental health experts. We are your planners. This is about honoring those, we are leaders in this community."
"I'm a big fan of perspective, and what has been reported as wrongdoing on one side pales in comparison to invalidating and denying the existence of a whole group of people," said Kevin Bell. "LGBTQIA+ people exist, and their existence deserves to be affirmed by their leaders. This year, they have been betrayed by their leaders who lack perspective. One thing is not equal to the other. Some rude comments or misguided suggestions are not the same as denying, invalidating, generalizing and dismissing an entire group of people."
Following comments from those in the audience, Rich thanked the attendees for their input and their respect. He said he will give the matter some thought.
