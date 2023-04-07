SUTHERLIN — People in Sutherlin — along with about a half dozen dogs to tag along — came to Ford’s Pond on Thursday to celebrate National Walking Day, taking part in an event hosted by Thrive Umpqua and Friends of Ford’s Pond.
Jessica Hand, the executive director of Thrive Umpqua, hoped the event would encourage attendees to make walking a normal part of their routine.
“The nice thing about walking is that it’s free,” Hand said. “Walking is a pillar of Thrive Umpqua, to highlight local parks and get out and move more naturally.”
The event was also the first of Thrive Umpqua’s “Well Being ‘23” challenge. Participants can register online at thriveumpqua.com, and if they take part in at least six well-being activities by Dec. 31 they have a chance win monthly prizes as well as grand prizes at the end of the challenge.
“They’ve (Thrive Umpqua) been a partner with us going back to 2018, getting people to start exercising in nature,” said Jim Houseman, president of Friends of Ford’s Pond, a nonprofit advocating for improvements to the park at Ford’s Pond. “It helps not only with exercise, but clearing the brain, thought processes, decluttering everything on a walk like that.”
Houseman also informed those in attendance of the upcoming improvements coming to Ford’s Pond, which includes extending the current paved path to make its way around the entire body of water.
Phase II will consist of a 0.9-mile section of accessible perimeter path completing the 1.7-mile path around Ford’s Pond, direction finding signs, four accessible multi-gender restrooms with changing tables, three 16-by-20 pavilions with one attached to the restrooms, inclusive natural children’s play area, site furnishings, landscaping, security cameras, birding observation area and additional handicap parking for RVs/buses, according to Brian Elliot, the community development director for the city of Sutherlin, in a December 2022 interview.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
