RIDDLE — William “Lucky” Mullins was laid to rest at noon Monday at Riddle Cemetery. Friends, family, loved ones, local community members and servicemen were all there to show love, admiration and support to the military veteran who lived to be 103.
“Before heading up to Washington to stay at the home near his daughter, Lucky lived in Riddle for nearly 35 years,” said Tom Beckley, a member of Vietnam Veterans of America Umpqua Valley Chapter 805.
The grey day and cold breeze blowing off of the surrounding snow-covered hills matched the somber mood as Mullins was honored by a four-man color guard and four flag bearers who were posted at attention in the cemetery’s pavilion.
Sergeant Mullins served in the U.S. Army from 1940 to 1945, during World War II. As an infantryman, he spent the last years of his active duty as a guard for German prisoners of war.
“We have laid near 200 of our brothers to rest in the last few years, but this is our honor, to show respect to these lives served,” Vietnam Veterans of America Umpqua Valley Chapter 805 vice president Roger Boucock said. “Mullins had a lot of friends here.”
As the procession moved from the pavilion to the gravesite, tears and smiles were shared and for one brief moment rays of sunlight shined down on Mullins casket.
“He served his God and his country, but most of all he served his family,” said Mullins’ great-niece, Dawn Mills. “He just loved living so much.”
Each observer took turns tossing roses, lilies and wildflowers down into the ground as they passed by and showed respects to Mullins one final time.
“One of my favorite stories is that my great uncle wasn’t a tall man. In fact, he was pretty short,” family member Marshall Richert said. “When it was time for Lucky to come home, most guys had to take the boats back from WWII, but because of Lucky’s size he was able to ride a transport plane with the officers, though he had to ride in the bombardier compartment.”
As people began to disperse, some heading to a church gathering and remembrance celebration and some heading back out of state, Mullins was peacefully placed under a large oak, perfect in its fall foliage and crisp in the chilly air.
“He was active up until the end, even on bad days Lucky would be out in his pole building or taking his daily walk,” Richert said. “He walked a mile and a half every single day.”
At that moment, Mullins’ grand-niece, Mills, chimed in, “Even in the home, he counted all the stairs and steps and took a walk around the facility every day.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
